Minor ‘raped’ by relative, becomes pregnant

BALURGHAT: A Class IX girl from Balurghat became pregnant following an alleged rape by a distant relative, police said. According to a police source, the incident occurred about three months ago. The relative took advantage of the family being away from home, entered the house and sexually assaulted the minor girl. Terrified, the girl did not disclose to anyone initially. Days later, when physical changes became evident, she was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital. Doctors confirmed she was two months pregnant.



Upon questioning, the girl revealed the full details of the ordeal.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. “An investigation has been initiated,” said a police officer of Balurghat Police Station.