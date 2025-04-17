Minor ‘molested’ in bus; mob thrashes accused

Jalpaiguri: A minor girl was allegedly molested by a fellow passenger on a bus while returning from her uncle’s house in Maynaguri. The accused was subsequently caught and beaten by a mob at the Dhupguri Bus Terminus on Wednesday, before police arrived to intervene and take him into custody.

According to the girl, she was returning from her uncle’s house in Ramshai, Maynaguri, on the bus when the accused “molested” her by “touching her inappropriately”. Distressed but unable to speak out, the girl remained silent during the journey.

Upon arrival at the bus terminus, the accused entered a bathroom on the premises. It was then that the girl disclosed the alleged incident to other bystanders.

As soon as the accused exited the bathroom, the crowd, including the victim’s relatives, caught him and began physically assaulting him. Local shopkeeper Rina Basfore, who witnessed the incident, recalled: “The girl broke down in tears as soon as she got off the bus. She immediately revealed the molestation.

The accused attempted to hide in the bathroom, but when he came out, he was apprehended by the crowd and beaten.”

The accused was taken to Dhupguri Hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to the local police station for questioning. While no formal written complaint has been filed as of yet, the police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and have launched an investigation.