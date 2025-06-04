Minor missing after ‘torture’: Kin protest, demand safe return; authorities arrest two factory workers

Raiganj: A 14-year-old boy from Islampur in North Dinajpur district, has been reported missing following a brutal incident at a garment factory in Maheshtala, Kolkata. Locals and family members staged a protest, blocking State Highway 31 at Chagharia in Islampur for several hours, demanding the minor’s safe return and the arrest of the perpetrators. The blockade was lifted after police intervention. The boy was working at the factory alongside his brother for over a month in Kolkata. He was allegedly tortured after being accused of stealing a mobile phone. The incident came to light when a video showing him being hung upside down and electrocuted circulated on social media. Dil Mahammad, the father of the victim, said: “My sons went to Kolkata with Sahensa Ali more than one month before. They were working in the garment factory owned by Sahensa Ali. Recently, my younger son was severely beaten up in the factory, hung upside down and given electric shock. Since then my son has gone missing. We demand that the police find my son immediately and arrest the offenders.”

Authorities have arrested two factory workers, Mustafa Kamal and Tohid Alam, both residents of Kolkata, in connection with the case. However, the principal accused, factory owner Md Shahenshah, remains absconding. A team from Rabindranagar Police Station in Kolkata reached Islampur to investigate and interact with local officials. The police officials of Rabindranagar Police Station met the victim’s family. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police, Islampur Police District, stated: “A team from Rabindranagar Police Station in Kolkata reached Islampur for investigation. We are cooperating with them.”