Minor inmate’s death at Jalpaiguri home triggers protests, probe on

Jalpaiguri: The alleged unnatural death of a minor inmate at a home in Jalpaiguri has triggered protests and raised questions about security at the facility.

The minor, a resident of a neighbourhood in Jalpaiguri town, had reportedly attempted suicide on Saturday morning inside the Korok Home, where he had been placed under supervision. After the incident came to light, he was rushed to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital and admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night.

Confirming the death, Dr. Kalyan Khan, MSVP of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, said, “The doctors made every possible effort to save him, but he breathed his last on Saturday night.”

The incident sparked protests on Sunday as the minor’s family members and local residents demonstrated in front of the Korok Home and Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. Police were deployed at both locations and the situation was brought under control without any untoward incident.

Demanding action against the police administration and the home authorities, the minor’s grandmother lodged a written complaint at Kotwali Police Station. District Superintendent of Police Amarnath K. said an investigation has been initiated based on the complaint.

According to police sources, the minor was rescued by Kotwali Police from Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Friday night and later sent to the home. However, on Saturday morning, he allegedly attempted suicide inside the facility.

In her complaint, the grandmother alleged that the duty officer at the police station had harassed her grandson before sending him to the home. She also claimed that another person rescued along with him was released, while her grandson was sent to the home. Attempts to contact the home authorities for their response went unanswered. Meanwhile, questions have begun to arise over how the minor managed to attempt suicide in the bathroom despite being under the home’s supervision.