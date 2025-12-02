Minor injured in Howrah blast, cops suspect firecracker

Kolkata: An 11-year-old boy sustained serious injuries to his hand and around his eyes after an explosion occurred in an open field in the Bantra area of Howrah on Tuesday.

Although some local residents alleged that a crude bomb had gone off, police said the boy was injured while trying to light a firecracker at close range.

According to sources, around 3 pm residents of Badan Roy Lane heard a loud blast from a nearby field. When they rushed to the spot, they found the boy, identified as Roshan Singh, lying injured. He was taken to Howrah Hospital and later shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. Officers from Bantra Police Station and senior officials of Howrah City Police visited the site and began an investigation. While a section of residents claimed an improvised explosive device may have caused the blast, police said preliminary inquiry suggested that Singh had brought a firecracker to the field and tried to ignite it repeatedly. When it finally exploded, he was standing too close, causing the injuries.

In the evening, Howrah City Police issued a statement saying forensic experts had been asked to visit the spot to determine the nature of the explosive. “An FSL team has been requisitioned for their expert assessment. A suo motu case under relevant sections of law has been started. Prima facie the incident appears to be a result of firecracker burning in close contact with the victim,” the statement said.