Minor hangs self out of ‘depression’

Kolkata: A minor girl committed suicide reportedly out of depression. The deceased (15), a resident of Maniktala Main Road, was a student of the ninth standard and was allegedly suffering from depression for the past two months.



On Sunday evening, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her room by her parents who went to check on her. She was taken to a local hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’. Later, police sent the body for autopsy.

Her parents reportedly told the cops that their daughter was depressed for the past two months due to some unknown reasons. They testified that despite asking her the cause, they got no answers. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe into

the matter.