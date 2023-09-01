Minor girl’s murder case: Prime accused gets police custody for another 4 days

Siliguri: Mohammad Abbas, the prime accused in the minor girl’s murder case, was remanded to four more days of police custody on Friday. Security was tight in the court premises on Friday.



Atri Sharma, a lawyer said: “Previously, he was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) and he was remanded to police custody for 10 days. Police then added the POCSO section in the case. The case has been forwarded to POCSO Court. On Friday, he was produced before the special POCSO court. The Judge remanded him to four more days of police custody.”

The body of the minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on August 21. The Matigara police arrested the 22-year-old Md. Abbas, the prime accused in the case.

Meanwhile, four more youths have been arrested in the gang rape case of a woman in a tea garden area under Bagdogra PS. Five youths have been arrested in the case so far. One more suspect is still absconding. Police are on a search for him.