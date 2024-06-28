Minor girl’s body recovered from pond

Kolkata: The body of a minor girl was recovered at Kalna in East Burdwan on Friday morning.



Sources said, the minor girl, a student of class X of a school in Kalna, was missing since Thursday afternoon.

The girl left home after getting a call from someone. When she did not return home till night, her family members began looking for her in the vicinity but failed to trace her.

On Thursday night, the girl’s family lodged a missing diary at the Kalna police station. On Friday morning, the girl’s body was found floating in a pond about 18 kilometer from her home.

When her body was fished out by the police, it was found that the girl’s hands were tied and a piece of cloth was stuck in her mouth.

Cops have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The girl’s family members allegedly claimed that she was in a relationship with a youth who strangled her to death. Police have registered a case and started a probe.

The girl’s call details are being checked and a manhunt is on to trace the youth.