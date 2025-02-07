Minor girl’s body found in New Town; none held so far

Kolkata: A minor girl’s body with torn apparels was recovered from a bush on a land near the Lohapool on Friday morning, leading the police to register a case on charge of murder and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sources said the victim was a resident of the New Town area. On Thursday night, she left home after being scolded by her mother. When she did not return till late at night, the family began looking for her in all the possible places but in vain. Early on Friday morning they lodged a missing diary at the New Town Police Station. As police were looking for the missing minor, around 9:30 am they were informed by a from the Lohapool area about a woman’s body lying in a bush on a plot. The police found torn apparels on the body. There was frothing at the mouth. A half eaten orange was reportedly found beside the body. The land where the body was found is owned by the West Bengal Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (WBIDFC). Despite the land being cordoned with metal fencing, a section of people were using the plot for lavatory purposes.

Police identified that the body was of the minor girl. A murder case was registered. Following the autopsy at the RG Kar Hospital, police added POCSO sections. “A case under the POCSO Act has been started. Our investigation is on,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town division, Manav Singla.

In the afternoon, forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples. Cops are trying to find out whether more than one person was involved. Till last reports came in, no arrest was made.