Minor girl stabbed by youth in Belghoria

Kolkata: A girl, aged about 13 years, was stabbed by a youth after an altercation at Prafullanagar in Belghoria on Wednesday afternoon.



On Wednesday afternoon, the school student was returning home through the Prafullanagar area when the accused youth, who is also a school student, allegedly obstructed the girl’s way. When he was asked to leave the place, an altercation had broken out. Suddenly, the accused youth brought out a sharp weapon and began stabbing the girl. Hearing her screaming, local residents gathered at the spot and caught the accused youth. Later, he was manhandled by the locals.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and took both the girl and the youth to a local hospital. It is alleged that the girl had reportedly refused a relationship proposal by the youth. Police have registered a case and started a probe.

In a separate incident, the decomposed body of a woman was found from her residence at Shantipur in Nadia on Wednesday morning. Sources said, the woman identified as Soma Kundu (50) was suffering from depression for the past several months. Since her husband passed away a few years ago, Kundu was living alone. On Wednesday morning, residents of Baigachhi in Shantipur picked up a foul smell coming from the woman’s house. When the neighbours tried to call her, she did not respond. After a while, police arrived and broke the door, following which Kundu’s decomposed body was found. The body was sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.