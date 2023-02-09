Minor girl sexually assaulted in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A group of locals in Balurghat’s Mangalpur Master Para area thrashed a person for his alleged involvement in sexually harassing a minor girl. The house of the accused was also ransacked on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Arup Mohanta. The victim, a class IV student, used to go to Mohanta’s house to take tuition classes from his daughter for two years.

Mohanta was later rescued by the police and admitted to the Balurghat Hospital in a serious condition.

A written complaint was lodged by the victim’s family members at the Balurghat police station and a probe has been initiated. A police official said that Mohanta was

later arrested.