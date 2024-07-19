Minor girl murdered by youth

Malda: In an effort to end alleged blackmail by his girlfriend following a break up, a youth allegedly strangled the minor in absence of her parents in her house in Malda on Thursday night. The youth was later spotted by 2 civic volunteers late at night, roaming around suspiciously in the area and on being quizzed by the police, admitted to his deeds.



The arrested youth has been identified as Chandan Singh (22) of Soladanga under the same police station. The deceased was 14-year-old.

Based on Singh’s admittance, the police went to the house and recovered the corpse. Singh confessed that he had an affair with the girl and after break up, she was allegedly blackmailing him, asking him for money else threatening to level rape charges against him. This made him kill the girl while the parents went to sell ice cream in a fair leaving their daughter behind.

Meanwhile, locals put up roadblocks on Malda-Nalagola state highway on Friday morning in demand of capital punishment of the accused youth. The roadblock was later lifted owing to the intervention of the police. An investigation has been started into the matter by the police