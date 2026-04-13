‘Minor girl molested in Alipurduar’

Alipurduar: A shocking incident of alleged molestation involving a nine-year-old girl has come to light from the Samuktala area of Alipurduar district, raising serious concerns over child safety in the locality.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s family at Samuktala Police Station, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when the minor had gone to a nearby house with friends to collect flowers for a school function.

Taking advantage of the situation, a youth from the neighbourhood allegedly lured the child inside the house and behaved inappropriately with her. The girl managed to escape and returned home in distress, following which she informed her mother about the incident. Acting swiftly, the family approached the police and filed a written complaint against the accused on Saturday night.

Police sources said the accused has been absconding since the incident. Officer-in-Charge Dipankar Goswami confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and a search operation is currently underway to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.