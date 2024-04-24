Minor girl missing since last year rescued by CID

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man and rescued a minor girl who was missing since August last year.

In August last year, a man lodged a complaint at the Baruipur Police Station alleging that his daughter went missing from her in-law’s house in Gocharan area in Baruipur. Though the case was investigated by the cops of Baruipur Police Station, later the probe was taken over by the CID.

However, the girl remained untraced for quite a long time. Recently cops came to know that the girl was kept at a house in Palashipara of Nadia district. Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Tuesday at the house of accused Lalan Sheikh and the girl was rescued. Also, Lalan was arrested. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), South 24-Parganas. Though police were able to rescue the minor girl, no statement was received about whether police are going to take any action against the girl’s family for alleged child marriage.