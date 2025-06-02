Minor girl killed in Rajarhat while learning scooter-riding

Kolkata: A minor girl was killed in a road accident late on Sunday night in Rajarhat area adjacent to New Town while learning how to ride a scooter. According to sources, sometime around 12:30 am on Sunday night, the deceased girl was learning how to ride a scooter with her boyfriend. The girl, a resident of Dashodrone area in Baguiati, was riding the scooter while her friend was sitting on the pillion. The youth identified as Subhankar Bhowmik reportedly told the cops that his girlfriend had been requesting him to teach her how to ride a scooter for a long time.

On Sunday night, when the couple reached the Reckjoani Hospital road, suddenly the girl reportedly accelerated more than she could control and lost balance while crossing a speed breaker. As a result, she fell down and suffered a head injury. The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital near Chinar Park where she was declared brought dead. Police have seized the scooter and started an investigation. The accident monitoring cell has taken over the investigation.