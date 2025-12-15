Minor girl killed in crossfire between 2 groups of miscreants

Raiganj: A class VI student was shot dead after being hit by bullets during a violent clash between two groups at Jhaljhali village under the Islampur Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kausera Khatun (13 years). She sustained bullet injuries fired from an improvised firearm during the exchange of fire and was rushed to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. According to local sources, the clash stemmed from a long-standing enmity between two villagers, Noor Alam and Rafique Alam.

On Saturday night, some miscreants allegedly backed by Noor Alam reportedly hurled crude bombs at the residence of Jahed Alam, said to be a follower of Rafique Alam. This led to retaliation, with both sides allegedly firing shots from country-made firearms. During the firing, Kausera Khatun was struck by bullets.

Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the incident. Four of the accused were produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Sunday, with police seeking custody for further interrogation. The fifth accused is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday. Senior TMC leaders stated that the incident has no political links.

Expressing grief over the death of the minor girl, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of the North Dinajpur TMC Committee and Chairman of Islampur Municipality, said: “It was a clash between two groups of miscreants over personal interests. There was no political motivation behind the incident. Police have been instructed to arrest all those involved and take strict action.”

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We have received a complaint from the victim’s family. Five persons have been arrested so far. An investigation has been initiated, and intensive police patrolling has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.”