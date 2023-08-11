Minor girl kidnapping: Absconding co-driver surrenders

Darjeeling: The absconding co-driver, who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping bid of a minor girl student, surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, in Darjeeling. He was then granted bail by the court.



“Md. Faruq of Nazalbari was the person who was with driver Shyam Charan Singh at the time of the incident. Singh was arrested earlier while Faruq was absconding. During interrogation, Singh revealed the name of Faruq and a notice under section 41A of CrPC was served to Faruq to come and meet the investigating officer. He complied and surrendered at the CJM Court on Wednesday. He was then granted bail,” said Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

Faruq has also been charged under sections 365/34 of the IPC (kidnapping/abducting several persons), as he was in the vehicle at the time of the incident. On July 26, a class 10 student, the victim, a minor, had asked for lift from a red Sumo at around 7:40 am on her way to school. When the vehicle arrived at the school and the student asked the driver to stop, the girl got into it and it is then that the driver picked up speed and continued driving. Sensing something wrong, the girl kept shouting for help while also trying to open the door.

When the car approached the Bata shoe store at Chowk Bazar, a passerby woman stopped the vehicle, asking for lift, and it is then that the victim managed to deboard and speed away to her school. A written complaint was lodged at the Sadar Police station immediately. Shyam Charan Singh (38 years) of Kalwajote, Naxalbari was arrested on the same day. The arrested confessed to the crime that he had given lift to the girl with the intention of kidnapping her and taking her to Siliguri.