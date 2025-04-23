Minor girl gangraped; 3 people arrested

Siliguri: Three youths were arrested on charges of gangraping a 15-year-old minor. The incident occurred at a tea garden under Naxalbari block.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suraj Toppo (21 years), Pankaj Mahato (23 years) and Roshan Kumar Mahato (25 years). According to reports, the victim was talking on her phone, outside her home at approximately 2:00 pm on Monday when two individuals allegedly confronted her.

They then forcibly took her to a nearby tea garden where they called another accomplice and the three of them proceeded to repeatedly rape the minor girl.

After the horrifying ordeal, local residents reportedly found and rescued the victim, subsequently informing her family members. A formal written complaint was lodged at the Naxalbari Police Station on Monday, based on which the accused were arrested at night from Naxalbari.

Police sources indicate that several pieces of evidence have been collected from the scene of the crime. However, local sources also suggest the involvement of a fourth individual who has been absconding since the incident. The three arrested individuals were presented before the Siliguri Subdivisional

Court on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident and the arrests, Neha Jain, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Naxalbari said: “A complaint was received from the victim’s mother. Based on the complaint and subsequent investigation, three individuals have been identified and arrested. Further

investigation is ongoing.”