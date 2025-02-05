Minor girl escapes from redlight area, rescued by INTTUC workers

Siliguri: A minor who was lured to Siliguri under the false promise of a job was sold to the red light area in Siliguri.

However, she managed to escape and reached New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station, where she was rescued by local INTTUC workers.

The 17-year-old minor told the police that she hails from Fulbari in Arunachal Pradesh.

Her parents passed away a few years ago; since then, she has been staying with her aunt (mother’s sister). A woman named Anjali offered her a job in Siliguri and brought her to the city on February 1. But the woman sold her to a brothel located in Khalpara

area in Siliguri.

They locked her in a dark room. On Monday evening, she somehow managed to escape from the area when a 5-year-old child opened the door of the room while playing. After getting out of the area, she arrived at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station by asking the locals to board a train

to her home.

That night, some workers from the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) noticed the girl and talked to her.

There, they came to know the reality. They brought her to the INTTUC office near the station, where Sujoy Sarkar, the president of the INTTUC NJP wing, informed

the police.

Officers from the NJP police station arrived at the scene and rescued her.

Later, she was transferred to the Siliguri Women’s Police Station. The minor is currently under police protection and cops started further investigation into the incident.

“Some of our members saw the girl roaming in the station at night. When they asked her if she had any problem, she started crying. Later, we got to know the whole story. We want the police to take strict action against the culprit,”

said Sujoy Sarkar.