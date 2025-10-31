Minor girl dies of dengue in North Kolkata

Kolkata: A four-year-old girl from North Kolkata’s Burtolla area died of dengue on Wednesday, raising fresh concern over the spread of the vector-borne disease in the city.

The deceased, identified as Adrisha Poddar, a resident of Ward 11 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), was first admitted to a Beleghata nursing home around 11 pm on Tuesday in a critical condition. According to hospital sources, the child was suffering from internal bleeding and dengue shock syndrome. She tested positive for dengue during initial examinations.

As her condition deteriorated, Adrisha was shifted to a private hospital, where she was again confirmed to be dengue positive. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to the infection late at night.

KMC officials said the civic health department has launched an inquiry into the incident. Reports have been sought from both hospitals regarding the girl’s condition at the time of admission and the course of treatment provided.

A KMC official said the corporation has been conducting anti-dengue drives throughout the year, but unpredictable rainfall patterns and recent waterlogging may have triggered a rise in cases in some areas. “Vector control teams are visiting several wards and spreading awareness about the dangers of storing water in open containers. Larvicide spraying is being intensified in dengue-prone pockets,” the official added.