Minor girl alleges sexual harassment by classmate in Jalpaiguri school, probe begins

Jalpaiguri: An incident of alleged sexual harassment has been reported from an English-medium school in Jalpaiguri, where a minor girl has accused a male classmate of inappropriate physical contact within the school premises. Both students are in Class VIII.

According to the victim’s family, despite informing school authorities, no action was taken. Left with no choice, the girl’s mother lodged a formal complaint with the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Saturday. Acting swiftly, the CWC instructed police to take immediate action. A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The accused boy was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Court on Sunday. In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that the incident occurred on June 23. “My daughter came home and told me a boy from her class had touched her inappropriately during school hours,” she wrote. The girl reportedly informed the school principal in the presence of teachers, but the family claims the school failed to act.

The mother further stated that the school refused to accept her written complaint. “I later e-mailed it, but instead of responding, school authorities began calling and threatening me,” she alleged. She also said her daughter has been mentally distressed since the incident.

“She is unable to attend school and her emotional condition has worsened after news of the incident spread.” Manna Mukherjee, Chairman of the Jalpaiguri CWC, confirmed that the matter was brought to the attention of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

“We have instructed the police to appoint an investigating officer without delay and ensure all necessary measures are taken. A detailed investigation report has been sought within three days,” he said. “Given the complaint of threats received by the girl’s mother, we have also urged the police to ensure the family’s safety.”

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, stated: “We have received the complaint and have initiated proceedings under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.”