Minor girl abducted and killed in Chopra

Raiganj: Tension gripped Gheenigaon area under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur district after a Class X minor girl was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and killed by miscreants. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Mahamad Jariful, in connection with the incident. He was produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday and has been remanded to five days police custody.

According to police sources, the victim went missing from her home on October 27 morning. Family members lodged a missing complaint after she did not return. After remaining untraced for a week, the girl was found admitted at Islampur Subdivisional hospital with severe injuries on Monday, where she later succumbed the same day. Relatives of the deceased alleged that she had been abducted by Mahammad Jariful and Jahangir Ali.

Harun Rashid, a relative, said: “On November 1, she managed to contact a woman from her family through a mobile phone and said that Jariful and Jahangir had abducted her and kept her confined in a house at Sonapur in Chopra. Soon after, her phone was snatched away. Later, we found her admitted in hospital with deep injuries on her throat. She died soon after.

We suspect she was raped and murdered.” Tohid Alam, Pradhan of Gheenigaon Gram Panchayat, condemned the incident and said: “The miscreants brutally assaulted the girl. Police have arrested one accused, but others involved in the crime must be caught soon.”

Sanjay Bhowal, Public Prosecutor of Islampur sub divisional court said: “The prime accused Jariful was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to five days police custody for further investigation.”

Police sources said search operations are continuing to trace other accused persons involved in the case.