Minor found dead in neighbour’s bathroom: Accused uncle held

Kolkata: The cops of Barasat Police Station have arrested the uncle of the 11-year-old boy who was found dead from inside a bathroom of his neighbour’s house last week.



On June 13, the boy, a resident of Kajipara area who was missing since June 9 was found dead inside a bathroom of his neighbour’s house. He had gone to buy some food. When he did not return till night, his family members started looking for the boy. After searching, when the boy was not found his family members lodged a missing diary at the Barasat

Police Station.

Though police started investigation and circulated the picture of the boy as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he remained untraced until Thursday. On June 13 afternoon, local residents of Kajipara felt a foul smell coming from inside a bathroom of the house belonging to the neighbour of the boy. When the door was opened, the boy’s decomposed body was discovered and immediately, the police were informed.

After the autopsy, the concerned surgeon had opined that the boy was strangled to death. During the probe cops started interrogating the family members and neighbours of the boy. While doing so, cops spotted several ambiguities in the statement of the boy’s uncle. When he was grilled again, the accused reportedly confessed that he killed the boy. Police came to know that the accused has a property related dispute with the boy’s family.