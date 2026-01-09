Minor fire breaks out at Siliguri SDO office, no records damaged

Siliguri: A fire broke out at the office of the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) late on Wednesday night. Local residents noticed flames coming out of a room inside the office premises and immediately alerted the fire brigade.

Responding promptly, two fire engines rushed to the spot. Due to the swift action of the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control within a short time, preventing any major damage or casualties.

According to preliminary information, the fire originated in the Magistrate’s room. Fire officials suspect that a short circuit in a computer or printing machine may have caused the fire. Fortunately, important official documents kept in the room remained safe, fire department personnel confirmed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving information about the fire, Vikash Ruhela, the SDO, visited the office premises late at night.

On Thursday, Manish Mishra, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling clarified by releasing a press note that no SIR related documents have been affected in the blaze. The press release stated ‘a minor fire incident occurred in a section of the Siliguri SDO office late Wednesday night and was promptly controlled by the fire services.

The rooms affected did not house any Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral records. All SIR data is digitised and remains completely safe. There has been no impact on the SIR process. An assessment of routine office damage is underway.”