Minor fire breaks out at Balmer Lawrie building

Kolkata: A minor fire broke out at an office located on the first floor of the Balmer Lawrie building in central Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

No injury was reported in the incident, which was caused by an electrical spark around 11.55 am.

The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer is located in the building from where the monitoring of the counting process for the Kaliganj Bypoll is underway, a police officer said.

“It was locally doused using a fire extinguisher.

There was no report of any injury,” the officer said, adding that the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.