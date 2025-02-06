Minor fire at Kolkata airport, inquiry begins

Kolkata: An inquiry committee has been formed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport on Wednesday to probe the cause of a minor fire that broke out allegedly during welding work inside the airport.

The fire broke out during an ongoing construction work, causing momentary panic. It was learnt from an airport official that the fire broke out near the conveyor belt during welding work. The sparks from the welding torch are said to have triggered the fire. However, the flames were quickly put out by the airport workers and staff, preventing any major damage. Fire extinguishers were put into use for the same. It was confirmed that no injuries took place. Airport sources said that an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the cause of fire even as preliminary probe revealed it was accidental. Such an action also comes as the incident of fire paved the way for concerns since several delegates, including foreigners, are arriving in the city to attend the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit.

The summit is being attended by some of the big names in the world of trade and commerce which includes Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Representatives of about 40 countries are visiting the summit, 20 are partner countries.