Minor bride rescued in Alipurduar; ‘no plaint registered yet’

Alipurduar: A minor girl’s marriage went unnoticed in the heart of Alipurduar town, sparking concerns about child marriage prevention efforts.

The incident occurred in Ward 8 of Alipurduar Municipality. The matter came to light after the 16-year-old bride returned to her parental home for the traditional Ashtamangala rituals following her wedding reception at her in-laws’ residence. A local resident, noticing the situation, promptly alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) through their toll-free helpline on Wednesday night. Acting swiftly, the CWC, in collaboration with Alipurduar Women’s Police Station, rescued the minor on Wednesday evening. She has since been sent to a government-run home as per established protocols. However, her adult husband fled the scene, evading authorities.

The incident has created a stir in the locality. Both the bride’s family and the groom’s family have refrained from making any public statements or filing a formal complaint. The marriage of a minor in a district town has raised questions about the efficacy of awareness campaigns and enforcement mechanisms.

Despite numerous initiatives to prevent child marriages, such incidents continue to occur under the radar.

Alipurduar Municipality Chairman Prosenjit Kar addressed the matter, saying: “We have not received any complaint about this marriage. However, the municipality has been conducting continuous campaigns to prevent child marriages.” District CWC Chairman Asim Bose emphasised the need for public vigilance, stating: “As soon as we received the information through our toll-free helpline, we acted immediately. The minor girl was rescued with police assistance and sent to a government home. We urge the public to come forward and report any cases of child marriage by calling our helpline at 1098.”