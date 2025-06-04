Minor boy given electric shocks over ‘false accusation of stealing mobile’

Raiganj: In a harrowing case of alleged child abuse, a 14-year-old from Chhagharia village under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district was reportedly subjected to severe torture at a garment factory in Maheshpur, Kolkata. The incident came to light after a distressing video surfaced on social media, showing the minor being beaten while hanging upside down and subjected to electric shocks, purportedly over a false accusation of mobile phone theft. According to the victim’s family, the victim and his brother had been working at the factory owned by Sahensa Ali for over a month. The boys were taken to Kolkata by Sahensa, a resident of Islampur, who promised them employment. When their parents recently inquired about their wages, Sahensa allegedly accused Samsad of stealing a mobile phone and inflicted brutal punishment on him.

The boy’s father said: “My sons went to Kolkata with Sahensa Ali. When we recently asked for their salaries during a call, Ali accused my younger son of theft and then we saw the horrifying video online. Since then, my other son has been missing. We have lodged complaints with both Rabindra Nagar Police Station in Kolkata and Patagoda Police Phari in Islampur seeking safe return of my sons and exemplary punishment against the perpetrator.” Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur police District could not be contacted for comments. A senior police officer from Islampur district confirmed that authorities have visited the family’s residence and are coordinating with Kolkata Police to ensure the safe return of the minors.