Minor booked under ‘attempt to commit culpable homicide’

Kolkata: The accused in the accident in New Town that had taken place early on Sunday morning is a minor.



The boy aged about 17 years was initially booked for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life but later at night charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide was added.

The Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Salt Lake following which his bail was rejected and was sent to a home. The next date of the hearing has been fixed on June 26.

Meanwhile, video footage has gone viral on social media where it was seen that the accused was racing with a black car and tried to overtake from its left. However, Millennium Post has not verified the video.

In the footage, it was seen that the driver of the black car blocked the way of the red SUV that was being driven by the CCL. For a moment the camera was focused on the SUV’s speedometer while passing the Mothers’ Wax Museum where the speed was seen to be above 120 km per hour. Also in the video the red light at the Pyanchar More crossing was prominent but the car did not slow down.

On Sunday around 5:30 am the red SUV lost control and rammed into three cars waiting for the green signal. Due to the impact of the accident, the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a private hospital near Chinar Park from where he was shifted to R G Kar Hospital later. The traffic movement on the Akansha More-bound lane was disrupted for several moments till the vehicles involved in the accident were removed.