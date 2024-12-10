Minor athlete foils parents’ bid to marry her off

Alipurduar: An athlete from Alipurduar who is a minor successfully stopped her marriage with the assistance of a voluntary organisation. On Monday, the Class 10 student, a talented sprinter, lodged a written complaint with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), prompting intervention to safeguard her future.

The young athlete, known for her exceptional performance in athletics, recently represented Bengal in the 3,000-metre race at a national meet. She dreams of representing India on the global stage and has no interest in marriage at this stage of her life. A free training academy, set up by the voluntary organisation, has been instrumental in

nurturing her talent. Ratul Biswas, a member of the organisation, recounted the incident: “Late Sunday night, I received a desperate phone call from the girl. “I want to run, I want to study — save me. My marriage has been arranged by my family,” was the desperate phone call. Upon learning about her predicament, Biswas and his team immediately visited her home.

They persuaded the girl’s parents, who were initially adamant, to postpone the marriage. On Monday, Biswas accompanied the athlete to the DCPO, Lalkamal Chakraborty, where a formal complaint was filed. Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, incidents like this remain concerning.

“It’s disheartening when parents fail to understand their child’s potential and aspirations,” Biswas said.

“We will continue to counsel the family and monitor the situation. The girl’s courage is commendable and we stand by her in her fight for a better future.”

The District Child Protection Office has decided to counsel the girl’s parents and ensure no further attempts are made to marry her off until she reaches the legal age. They will also closely monitor the case to safeguard her interests. Speaking to Millennium Post, the athlete expressed her determination: “I want to represent my country at the Olympics or other international events. This is my dream. I also want to complete my education.”