Minor alleges rape by father

Malda: A shocking incident has come to light here at the Harishchandrapur Police Station area, where a man has been accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.

The minor girl filed a complaint against her father on Tuesday, alleging that he attempted to rape her twice.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched an investigation. The accused father, who has reportedly been married seven times, has been arrested and produced before the Chanchal Sub-Divisional Court.

The police are investigating the allegations and exploring the possibility of a conspiracy, given the accused’s multiple marriages and potential family disputes among his wives. The minor girl’s health examination and confidential testimony will be crucial in the investigation.

The case has sent shockwaves in the area, highlighting the need for vigilance and protection of children from abuse.