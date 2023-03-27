Minor abducted & killed in Tiljala

Kolkata: A minor girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by her neighbour in Tiljala on Sunday.



The accused Alok Kumar was arrested on Sunday after the girl’s body was found in his flat wrapped inside a sack.

According to police, the girl aged about eight years lived with her parents in a flat of a five-storied apartment building having 32 small flats located on Sridhar Roy Road in Tiljala.

She was missing since Sunday morning. She went downstairs to dump garbage but did not return. After searching for the girl for a few hours, her family members approached the police around 12 pm.

While searching the flats, cops found the girl’s body wrapped in a sack from inside Kumar’s flat. he was immediately taken into custody and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy after the necessary procedure.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that she killed the girl by hitting on her head and strangulation. Sources informed that Kumar was reportedly instructed by a man who practices black magic. As Kumar and his wife were issueless since their marriage, the man directed him to kill a minor child to fulfil his wish.

Meanwhile, after the body was found, local people started agitating in front of the police station at night. It is alleged that stones were pelted at the cops due to which two police personnel suffered injuries. Later a large contingent of the police force was called in. Cops resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the violent mob. Several people were detained for attacking police.

On Monday morning, local people put up a blockade on the railway track in the Bondel Gate area around 2:30 pm. Another group of protesters in the Picnic Garden area adjacent to Bondel Gate bridge vandalised several police vehicles. Initially, police had to back off due to less number of cops.

Later a large contingent of police force, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Several senior officers of Kolkata Police were also present at the spots. Police also fired several rounds of tear gas

shells to disperse the violent mob. Train services resumed around 4:15 pm.