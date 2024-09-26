Minor abducted in ‘love trap’; mother-son duo held in Jaipur

Siliguri: A meticulously planned abduction involving a minor girl of Siliguri, lured into a “love trap” on social media, has been unraveled by Matigara police. The incident, which took a disturbing turn with a ransom demand, led to the arrest of a Jaipur-based mother-son duo. The accused mother has been identified as Preeti Sharma and her son, a 17-year-old.



The 16-year-old minor, a 11th-grade student, went missing on September 19. A missing complaint was lodged on September 20 at Matigara Police Station. The investigation revealed the minor had been influenced to flee by her lover and his mother who persuaded her to leave her home in Siliguri. The duo later demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from her family.

Thereafter, the police checked CCTV footage. CCTV footage showed the minor leaving her tuition class and heading towards Bagdogra Airport. After contacting Bagdogra Airport, police found out that she had flown to Jaipur via Delhi from

the airport.

A special team from the Matigara Police Station went to Jaipur on Sunday. In coordination with Jaipur police they arrested the duo on Monday. They were brought to Siliguri under a transit remand.

Vishwachand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “The arrested mother was presented before the Siliguri court on Wednesday, while the minor was sent to the juvenile court. Both are now in custody. Investigation is underway.”