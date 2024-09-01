Ministers visit kin of sexual assault victim, pledge support

Malda: Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department, reached the home of the minor rape victim to offer her condolences and support on Sunday morning. Earlier, on Friday, Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister following the directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had visited the family. Both the ministers assured the family of their continued support, including taking responsibility for the victim’s education, if the family agrees.



Hansda condemned attempts by local BJP MP Khagen Murmu to politicise the tragic incident and said: “Instead of doing petty politics, the focus should remain on justice for the victim. The police have already arrested the accused.

The girl can stay at my residence and continue her studies if she and her family wish.” Yeasmin eiterated her commitment to providing comprehensive support to the victim and her family and said: “If the family agrees, I can bear all the expenses for the education of the victim. The BJP is trying to do dirty politics over the matter but the accused himself is well known in the area as an active worker of BJP.” The police had arrested Subodh Mondal, a 53-year-old quack doctor from Malda district, accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl of 15 years belonging to tribal community under the pretense of teaching her a urine test on August 29 evening.