Ministers’ role under Nabanna scanner in Messi event rampage

Kolkata: In the wake of the Salt Lake stadium rampage during the visit of the World Cup–winning football icon Lionel Messi, Nabanna (state secretariat) on Friday made it clear that no one is above scrutiny and that, if required, the role of ministers will also be examined as part of the administrative probe.

State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas has already resigned.

An inquiry committee has been constituted under the leadership of retired Justice Asim Roy on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to sources, both the committee and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) assisting it will scrutinise the role of several high-profile individuals, including ministers. The administration is keen to identify, down to the roots, the extent of negligence and lapses that led to the mismanagement on the ground.

Administrative sources said the SIT probing the Salt Lake Stadium incident has brought several ministers and senior officials within the ambit of investigation. Soon after the incident, responsible officials and agencies were issued show-cause notices.

Nabanna sources confirmed that replies to these notices have already been submitted and are now being examined in detail. Investigators are closely analysing the statements to detect inconsistencies or attempts to shift blame.

The committee headed by retired Justice Roy has already submitted its preliminary report. Sources said the panel is likely to submit its second report to the Chief Minister within the next 15 days. The report will be based on inputs from four sub-committees as well as the findings of the SIT.

A state official said that while the investigation is not “time-bound”, efforts are being made to submit the final report at the earliest, with transparency remaining the administration’s top priority.

Meanwhile, the PWD is assessing the extent of damage to gates, seating and other infrastructure caused during the crowd surge. However, sources said no restoration work at the stadium will commence until the SIT gives its clearance.

Nabanna sources pointed out that the state government already has SOPs in place for such programmes, which were clearly not followed.