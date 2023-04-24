Ministers open food processing unit in Hooghly dist

KOLKATA: State Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, in presence of state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna inaugurated a new manufacturing unit of ‘atta’, ‘maida’, ‘sooji’ and other bakery products at Binodbati near Tarakeshwar, Hooghly on Monday.



The new manufacturing unit of KPS Agro Products under KPS Group has a total construction area of 8 acres, covering approximately 75,000 square feet and a production capacity of 200 metric tonnes per day.

The Group is using the latest and state-of-the art global technology in this food processing unit which will bring new employment opportunities both directly and indirectly.