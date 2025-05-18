Ministers emphasise skill-based learning, entrepreneurship at Edu Interface 2025

Kolkata: State ministers Firhad Hakim and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday highlighted the urgent need for skill-oriented education and entrepreneurship among students at the inauguration of Education Interface 2025, a three-day education and career fair being held at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The 20th edition of the fair, organised by Career Planner Edufair, is open from 11 am to 7 pm until May 19. Entry is free for students, parents, and educators. Parliamentary Affairs and Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay called for a shift from conventional academic degrees to industry-relevant skills.

“Too many students pursue degrees like M.A. without understanding vocational demand. Skilled professionals in trades like hospitality or electricals often secure jobs faster and earn more,” he remarked..Echoing this sentiment, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim stated, “The days of relying on B.Com or M.Com for job security are over. Today’s market seeks professionally trained individuals. Bengal’s universities offer abundant opportunities in MBA and similar programmes.”

Hakim further urged institutions to foster entrepreneurship. “Why always work under someone else? Why not build our own start-ups? Other states have frameworks to support new businesses, Bengal must not lag behind,” he said, urging universities to mentor students as future entrepreneurs.

Highlighting educational growth under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Hakim said, “Bengal now has 42 universities, up from just 11 before the Mamata Banerjee-led government came to power. Quality higher education is now accessible and affordable within the state.”

Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University and Founder of Techno India Group, stressed the importance of adaptability in education.

“In a world of constant change, the ability to learn, unlearn and relearn is the key. This fair is an opportunity to explore paths aligned with one’s ambitions,” he said.

Also present were Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, and Power and Housing; Manashi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group; and Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group.

With over 150 institutions from across India participating, the fair covers diverse fields including Engineering, Medicine, Data Science, Hospitality, Design, Architecture, Veterinary Sciences, and ITI. Students from Classes X, XII, and undergraduate programmes are attending in large numbers.

In addition to university stalls, the fair also offers pre-counselling sessions, live career guidance, and vital insights into scholarship programmes, government education policies, student credit card schemes, and education loans.

Dipak Sinha Roy, organiser and Founder of Career Planner Edufair, said: “Career planning today is about timely guidance, not just academic excellence. Education Interface continues to bridge academia with real-world opportunity.”