Minister visits Bhutni to assess damages due to riverbank erosion

Malda: State Irrigation minister, Manas Bhunia, visited the flood-affected areas of Bhutni in Manikchak, Malda, to assess the ongoing riverbank erosion caused by the rising waters of the Fulhar River. Bhunia, accompanied by the Minister of State for Irrigation department, Sabina Yeasmin, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania and other key officials, toured the affected regions to examine the severe erosion and flooding firsthand.

The flood-affected areas in Bhutni, including three Gram Panchayats, were submerged for over a month-and-a-half, displacing more than 1,50,000 people and claiming at least 10 lives while damaging crops worth more than Rs 15 crore. Bhunia also visited other erosion-prone areas in Murshidabad on Sunday as part of a directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and held a high-level meeting with local and state officials in Manikchak to discuss long-term solutions for the recurring problem of erosion and flooding.

During his visit, Bhunia interacted with local residents and assured them of the government’s commitment to mitigate the damage caused by frequent river erosion. He also encouraged people to have faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plans, which are aimed at protecting them from further disaster. Bhunia’s visit was marked by a gesture of solidarity as he waved to residents from the riverbanks.

Addressing the public in Ratua, he criticised the BJP-led Union government for its indifference to the plight of those affected by river erosion in the region. He accused the Central government of not allocating funds or taking action to address the crisis, while the state government, under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, is working tirelessly to provide relief. Ratua block has concerns about the long-term geographical implications of Ganga’s shifting course. A continued erosion could cause the Ganga to merge with the Fulhar River, potentially rendering the Farakka Barrage useless. In response to the crisis, Bhunia instructed engineers from the Irrigation department to prepare an urgent report on the situation, which will be sent to the Chief Minister within 15 days for further action. Meanwhile, temporary shelters, medical camps and emergency services are being provided to the affected residents.