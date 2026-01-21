Minister urges ASHA & Anganwadi workers not to fall into ‘political trap’

Kolkata: Minister of state for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, during a Press conference on Tuesday, said that the ASHA and Anganwadi workers should not fall into the trap of a political party.

She alleged that a political party is using ASHA workers for its own benefit.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been protesting for some time, demanding an increase in allowance.

Tension spread on Tuesday when Anganwadi and ASHA workers staged a protest outside the KMC demanding recognition as government employees, higher wages, and increased financial allocation for the anganwadi sector.

Alleging the Centre’s deprivation, the minister claimed that it is a central project but the Centre does not provide funds. Hence, the state government has to bear most of the expenses. She also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been increasing the allowance of the workers step by step after coming to power.

Claiming that even less money is given in BJP-ruled states, the minister said that in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 4,000 is given to ASHA workers and Rs 1,500 in Uttar Pradesh. Bhattachary also urged the ASHA workers to stay calm and concentrate on their work.

“The Chief Minister has sympathy for ASHA workers. The allowance has been increased every year. About 42,000 mobile phones have been given.

We are by your side. But if someone wants to use it politically, don’t fall into that trap. Why are ASHA workers not talked about during central projects and central budgets?” Bhattacharya asked. “Our request is to stay calm and continue work. The Chief Minister will pay attention at the right time,” she added.