Minister Shashi Panja alleges ‘harassment’ during SIR hearing

Kolkata: State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja, alleging harassment, said she was summoned to SIR hearing despite appearing on the 2002 electoral rolls.



“Why are so many documents being sought from me? There is no fault on my part. I am still not confident whether my name will appear in the list on February 14. I am really surprised – my name was there in 2002, what more proof is required?” she said.

“Why am I being asked to submit extra documents? I am genuinely worried about the others (who have been summoned for the hearings), too,” Panja added. “No one else in my family has been summoned—only me. My husband and daughters have not been called. I will go with all my documents,” she said.

TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya also said that he and his family members had received SIR notices. Bhattacharya, who is in charge of the party’s IT cell, alleged that the BJP was using an AI-based system to track social media activity and selectively target those who opposed the party.

“There were no shortcomings in the details we submitted, and our names also featured in the 2002 electoral rolls,” Bhattacharya said.

Bengali actor and TMC MP Dev had earlier attended a SIR verification hearing.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami appeared for his hearing on January 20 at a school in the Bikramgarh area of south Kolkata. Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has also been summoned for SIR hearing.