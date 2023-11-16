Minister resumes march to highlight pending MGNREGA funds by Centre

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha has launched a march through various villages in the Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar highlighting issues such as the refund of MGNREGS work funds and the housing scheme by the Central government. The march, organised in the Puntimari area of Dinhata Assembly on Thursday, is viewed by political observers as a strategic move preceding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Guha stated: “Common people are being denied their rights by the Central government. Therefore, we are marching to demand the dues for MGNREGA work and housing scheme funds in the various Gram Panchayats.” The march started on November 13 but was paused for Diwali and Kali Puja. “It resumed on Thursday and will continue at least three days a week until our demands are met. Workers have been instructed to carry out this programme in the area,” he added.

Sukumar Roy, BJP Cooch Behar district president, remarked: “Let them march; whatever they do will yield no results. You will receive the money if you provide accounts of the previous funds. Trinamool leaders have been involved in pilferage. One by one, they are going to jail, and the rest will follow suit.”