Minister renews call for Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission

ALIPURDUAR: State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak on Thursday renewed his attack on the Centre and reiterated the demand for the formation of an Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission to address recurring floods in North Bengal.

After inspecting disaster-affected areas and the breached Shishamara embankment at Shalkumarhat under Alipurduar Block I, the minister said: “To prevent recurring devastation every year, the people of the Dooars have long been demanding the formation of an Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission. The Chief Minister has repeatedly written to and spoken with the Centre about this, but no action has been taken so far.” From early morning, Ghatak toured several flood-hit areas of Shalkumarhat, reviewed the damaged embankment, and distributed relief materials to affected residents. He also handed over replacement documents to those who had lost their papers in the calamity. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, local MLA Suman Kanjilal, senior government officials, and local representatives.

After interacting with victims, Ghatak said: “Relief has already reached the people. As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, camps are being set up in affected areas to issue alternative documents. Every year, due to the flow of water and dolomite from Bhutan, three to four northern districts face severe damage — crops are destroyed, lands erode, and embankments collapse. Yet, the Centre has taken no steps toward forming the Joint River Commission, despite repeated appeals from the Chief Minister.”

Referring to floods in other parts of the state, Ghatak added: “The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that the floods in Bengal are ‘man-made.’ Without informing the state, thousands of cusecs of water are released from DVC reservoirs, inundating Howrah, Hooghly, and East Burdwan. The DVC authorities have not compensated for the losses, and since 2011, the Centre has not provided any disaster relief funds to the state. This deprivation must be brought to the public’s attention.”