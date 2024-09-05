Minister quizzed by ED in recruitment scam case

Kolkata: State Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake in connection with the recruitment scam.



According to sources, ED had reportedly claimed that Sinha’s name cropped up after interrogating Kuntal Ghosh and a middleman.

In March this year, the Central Agency had conducted a raid at his residence in Bolpur. Sources reportedly claimed that several documents were found. On the basis of those documents, Sinha was summoned a few days ago by the ED officials and he was asked to appear on Wednesday. Accordingly, around 10:30 am on Wednesday he reached

CGO Complex.

He was reportedly questioned for a few hours regarding the alleged

recruitment scam.