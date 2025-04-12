Minister proposes stricter fire safety vigilance in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Fire and Emergency Services minister, Government of West Bengal, Sujit Bose on Friday urged his department to ensure stricter vigilance in Darjeeling. He also stressed on the need for frequent fire audits.

“There are so many hotels in Darjeeling. Many do not have fire licences and are also not adhering to the fire safety protocols prescribed by the Fire department. We are not here to scare businesses but public safety has to be given a priority. We have also talked to the Darjeeling Municipality and urged them to make the old fire hydrants operational so that in places where vehicles don’t reach the fire hydrants can be used,” stated Minister Bose while talking to media persons in Darjeeling on Friday.

He also informed about the self-declaration facility. “Any business occupying less than 2000 sq ft area like small restaurants can make self declarations online through our portal and obtain fire licences,” stated Bose.

The minister on a round of the district had held a review meeting in Kurseong on Thursday. On Friday, the minister visited the fire station at Dali, 4 km from Darjeeling town. He then held a meeting with the district administration, police, GTA and PWD at the circuit house in Darjeeling. “There has to be frequent fire audits where our department personnel should be accompanied by the police, the Electricity department and other concerned departments,” added the minister.

Talking about Friday’s meeting, Bose stated: “We discussed different issues in the meeting. There is a shortage of drivers. Very soon we will be getting drivers through the Sainik Board. They will be deputed here so that the Fire department can function smoothly.” The minister informed that the fire station building had some problems, including a Jhora (mountain stream) the water from which was seeping inside and not draining out. “We have asked the PWD to renovate the building at a cost of around Rs 16 lakh. There is a problem with a culvert also in front of the fire station. The National Highway will look into it. We will repair the old fire station located near the police station in Darjeeling town with departmental funds,” stated Bose.

The minister further added that the process of opening up a new fire station at Sukhiapokhri has progressed. “Regarding proposals of new fire stations at Sonada and Tukdah, logistics are being discussed, vacant land is being scouted for,” added the minister.