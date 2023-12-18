Minister optimistic TET will be held peacefully on December 24

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday expressed his hope that the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) scheduled to be held on December 24 will be held peacefully despite the much-talked-about Bhagavad Gita recitation programme in Kolkata on the same day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the event.



“I have already spoken with the West Bengal Board of Primary Education that will be conducting the TET. The Board has taken all suitable steps for the smooth conduct of the examination. Hopefully, things will go well,” Basu said during the release of Siksha Darpan - the journal of the Education department at Bikash Bhavan. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a change in the TET date claiming that it will clash with the Prime Minister’s visit to Kolkata. When asked about his scheduled meeting with the protesting teaching job aspirants on December 22, the minister said that the meeting will be held as per schedule and the aspirants can come up with proposals if any. The Supreme Court was expected to pass an order on the issue on December 16, but the matter did not come up for hearing. While unveiling the Siksha Darpan, Basu said that the journal can be called a mouthpiece of School Education as well as the Higher Education department.

The publication of the journal was stalled for three and half years and has been brought out with a new modernised look. It will be published twice a year. “It will find its place in all government libraries and popular book stalls. The 357-page book will also be available at the International Kolkata Book Fair as well as the Little Magazine Fair,” Basu informed.