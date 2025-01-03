Minister meets Howrah DRM for roll back of route extension

Kolkata: State Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna who is also an elected MLA from Singur met Howrah DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) with the plea of rolling back the Railway’s decision of extending a morning local train that used to terminate at Singur and then again return to Howrah upto Tarakeshwar.

The minister had led an agitation on January 1 morning at Singur station. He wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to take it up at the highest level. MP of Hooghly Rachana Banerjee also wrote to the DRM as well as the Railway minister with the same request.

“The DRM informed me that the decision has come from the Railway Board and has promised to forward my plea there for reconsideration,” said Manna.

The local train that was scheduled to travel to Tarakeshwar via Singur from Howrah with effect from Wednesday morning was compelled to return to Howrah from Singur station due to the agitation led by Manna. They demanded that the train named as ‘Singur Andolan Local’ should not travel beyond Singur.

“The emotions of the people of Singur are associated with this particular local train known as ‘Singur Andolan’. Hence, the Railways should roll back its decision of extending the same upto Tarakeswar. More than 3,000 people board this morning train and travel to Howrah daily. If the train begins its journey from Tarakeswar, these people will not get seating accommodation and will have to travel in discomfort,” Manna said.

In 2009, when Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister she had started two local trains in the Howrah-Singur route to pay respect to the farmers who were part of the Singur movement. The first train reached Singur at 6.30 am and left for Howrah at 8.12 am. The second reached Singur at 8.15 pm and embarked on its return journey to Howrah at 9 pm.

Manna said there is no objection if the evening train travels beyond Singur. The Railways had served a notice on Tuesday stating that the morning local train that terminated at Singur will be extended to Tarakeshwar while the evening one will be extended to Haripal with effect from Wednesday. After being compelled to return from Singur station on Wednesday, the train on Thursday and Friday travelled in the extended route.