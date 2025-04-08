Minister lays foundation stones for key road projs in Siliguri

Siliguri: Udayan Guha, minister of the North Bengal Development department (NBDD), made a strong political pitch in support of Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb contesting the next Assembly elections from the Siliguri Constituency instead of Dabgram-Fulbari. Guha made these remarks on Monday evening during a foundation stone laying ceremony for several road development projects in Siliguri.

Addressing the public, Guha said: “I always advised Gautam to contest from Siliguri instead of Dabgram-Fulbari. We will support him. Siliguri will be developed by him.”

The event, which marked the beginning of road and drainage works across various areas in Wards 37 and 39, saw the presence of Mayor Gautam Deb and other local officials. The total estimated Budget is Rs 2.62 crore.

During the ceremony, Guha also took a swipe at the BJP MLA, criticising his lack of engagement in Assembly discussions related to Siliguri. “Rs 25 crore tender will be called for work under the SMC area within May. I worked on the Mayor’s request. However, the present MLA does not utter a single line on Siliguri in the Assembly,” Guha said.

He further accused the present Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh from the BJP of neglecting regional development and sarcastically questioned his absence when critical development initiatives have been stalled owing to fund freeze by centre. “When the development of North Bengal is stuck in Ashokavan, why did this ‘Pawanputra’ not go to Delhi? What will he do after it becomes a Ramrajya?” the minister scoffed. Highlighting the state’s commitment, Guha added that Rs 220 crore has been allocated in the first phase of the new financial year for the development of North Bengal.

The newly-inaugurated works include new drain and road reconstruction at Dashghar under Ward 37, improvement of bituminous roads and drain construction at BBD Sarani Bylane, upgradation of roads in Ward 39.

Gautam Deb said: “Works are going on amidst severe financial constraints. The NBDD is working like oxygen. We are trying to give a facelift to the entire city.”