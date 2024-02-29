Minister lays foundation stone for community hall in Islampur

Ghulam Rabbani, the state minister of the state Environment department laid the foundation stone of a community hall at Ukilpara in Ward 10 of the Islampur Municipality on Thursday. This building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 83 lakh sanctioned by the state government.

Ghulam Rabbani said: “New-town and Ukilpara have only one municipality-run community hall. It is very difficult to book this owing to the huge rush. Most of the time, not being able to book this hall, residents are compelled to book costly hotels and other commercial spaces for social programmes, including marriage ceremonies.

People from the economically-marginalised section face hardship hiring hotels. It was a long standing demand of the residents to construct a community hall to address these issues. On the basis of local demand, we had appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who then allotted Rs 83 lakh for this purpose.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, chairman of Islampur Municipality said: “The two-storied building will be completed in the next 12 months. There will be both ceremonial and lodging facilities. Residents will be able to hire the hall for different social programmes at a very affordable charge.”