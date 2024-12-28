Minister inaugurates facilities to boost research at Darjeeling Zoo

Darjeeling: Taking conservation a step forward, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp), Darjeeling, famous for the ex-situ conservation of endangered himalayan species has come up with new facilities to further aid in this noble task. State Forest minister Birbaha Hansda recently inaugurated a biobanking facility, pathology lab and skeleton museum at the zoo in Darjeeling.

“On December 23, minister Birbaha Hansda visited the Darjeeling Zoo. During her visit, she inaugurated the newly-constructed biobanking facility, pathology lab and skeleton museum. The facilities will provide a major boost to the zoo’s efforts towards wildlife conservation and research,” stated Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp.“The biobank will freeze gametes, tissues, genetic material in liquid nitrogen in freezers for future use in conservation activities and research. The state-of-the-art pathological lab will aid in inhouse treatment of animals. In the skeleton museum we will preserve the skeletons of endangered species after their death, while the body will be preserved through taxidermy in the natural history museum. This will be an important facility for students and researchers as skeletons and body parts of these endangered animals are hard to come by,” added the Director while talking to Millennium Post.

Elaborating on this, veterinarian of the Zoo Joy Dey stated: “Biobank is like a frozen zoo and has immense possibilities. We are in the nascent stage as of now and taking baby steps in this direction. We will be collecting and freezing ova, sperm, tissue samples of endangered species. Possibilities are endless. Later on when the facility is on a more advanced stage, in case an animal is near extinction, these gametes can be used and through surrogacy the animals can be brought back. Through the genetic material and tissues collected genetic sampling can be done, facilitating uses on the lines of DNA fingerprinting.” The new lab will facilitate bacterial analysis including culture. “Pathological load on feed, fodder, water and substrata can also be studied in house facilitating better upkeep and inhouse treatment,” added the veterinarian.

Founded in 1958, the Pnhzp was adjudged the best zoo in the country across all categories in September 2022. The Pnhzp is successfully engaged in the conservation breeding of 10 endangered species including Red Panda, Snow Leopard, Blue Sheep, Himalayan Tahr, Himalayan Wolf, Salamander, Monal, Blood Pheasants, Satire Tragopan and Grey Peacock Pheasant.