Minister flags off ladies’ special buses

Kolkata: Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Tuesday flagged off ladies’ special buses from Howrah Station.

This service was started to ensure women’s safety and comfort. These buses will depart from Howrah Station to Ballygunge and will cover most parts of central and south Kolkata.

Reportedly, the service is designed to assist commuters from districts by providing them with convenient connectivity from the terminal station to their workplace during the morning rush hour.

The two non-ac buses will leave from Howrah at 9:30 am and 10 am.

Ladies’ special buses were introduced in 2013 but they were discontinued after some time. It will have women conductors who will regulate boarding at gates to ensure that only women commuters board the buses.

The officials are considering adding more to the fleet in future and consideration will be made about a proposal regarding extending the bus services to afternoon rush hour.